Celestia 24 Hour Volume Reaches $138.12 Million (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, Celestia has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celestia has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and $138.12 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celestia token can now be purchased for about $13.58 or 0.00019406 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,033,315,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,033,315,068.493032 with 174,358,596.243032 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 14.22731934 USD and is down -3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 180 active market(s) with $96,481,927.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

