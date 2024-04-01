CEEK VR 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.60 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $64.08 million and $5.60 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0795 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00014725 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00023260 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001717 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00014355 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,361.30 or 0.99843362 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.23 or 0.00139957 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08585347 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $5,907,614.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.