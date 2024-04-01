Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.30.

Cedar Fair Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $41.90 on Thursday. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.19. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $371.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 67.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,305,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,300,000 after buying an additional 930,021 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 50.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,439 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at $2,142,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 26.4% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 171,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 35,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

