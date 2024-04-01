CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 798,900 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the February 29th total of 668,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.7 days.

CCL Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

CCDBF traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.61. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,392. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.17. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of $37.36 and a 1-year high of $54.70.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films in Canada, the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia.

