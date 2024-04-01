C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the February 29th total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 543.0 days.

C&C Group Price Performance

CGPZF remained flat at $1.79 during trading on Monday. C&C Group has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

