C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the February 29th total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 543.0 days.
C&C Group Price Performance
CGPZF remained flat at $1.79 during trading on Monday. C&C Group has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80.
About C&C Group
