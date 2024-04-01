CashBackPro 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.84 Million (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for about $16.16 or 0.00023282 BTC on major exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $1.46 billion and $1.84 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00007630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00014695 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001733 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00014313 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,373.69 or 0.99951810 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.00 or 0.00139754 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,226,248 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 16.39738235 USD and is down -5.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,382,597.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

