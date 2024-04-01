Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Raised to $24.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Macquarie from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $16.34 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

