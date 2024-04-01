Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives C$148.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$148.20.

CJT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$170.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$111.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$115.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$104.83. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$76.50 and a 52 week high of C$124.94.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C($1.02). Cargojet had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of C$221.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 3.6809211 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.80%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

