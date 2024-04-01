CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Price Target Cut to $6.40

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $7.00 to $6.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of CareMax in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

CareMax stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.76. 11,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. CareMax has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CareMax by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CareMax by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CareMax by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC grew its position in shares of CareMax by 8.7% during the first quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 71,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CareMax by 4.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

CareMax, Inc provides care and chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.

