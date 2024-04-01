Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

CARA opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.10% and a negative net margin of 565.21%. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,631,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 32,618 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 75,009 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 717.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56,184 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 65,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

