CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,207,600 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the February 29th total of 4,022,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,207.6 days.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Performance
Shares of CPAMF stock remained flat at $1.49 on Monday. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41.
About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
