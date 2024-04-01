CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,207,600 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the February 29th total of 4,022,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,207.6 days.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPAMF stock remained flat at $1.49 on Monday. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41.

Get CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust alerts:

About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$13.7 billion as at 31 December 2023. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.