Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) Shares Bought by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. owned about 0.67% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 192,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $547,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 68.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 97,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 31.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

CGSD stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 79,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,963. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average of $25.33. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

