Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) was down 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$10.47 and last traded at C$10.90. Approximately 1,601,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,155,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$7.28 to C$4.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$1.49 to C$6.70 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.52. The firm has a market cap of C$901.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

