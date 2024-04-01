Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the February 29th total of 2,180,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 643,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 22.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cannae by 0.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 233,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC boosted its position in Cannae by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 82,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cannae by 2.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $22.31 on Monday. Cannae has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $22.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.62.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 53.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cannae will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cannae from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

