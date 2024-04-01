Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.88.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $88.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,337,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,714,750,000 after buying an additional 585,049 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 379,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after buying an additional 24,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.