Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$195.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$184.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$180.64.

CNR traded down C$0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$177.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,574. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$143.13 and a 12 month high of C$181.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$173.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$162.34. The stock has a market cap of C$113.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 27.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0022696 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$168.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,010,640.00. In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 6,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$168.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,010,640.00. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

