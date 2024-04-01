Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) Price Target to GBX 455

Kitwave Group (LON:KITW – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 435 ($5.50) to GBX 455 ($5.75) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kitwave Group Stock Up 4.2 %

Kitwave Group stock opened at GBX 371 ($4.69) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £260.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,426.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Kitwave Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 236.40 ($2.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 379.35 ($4.79). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 309.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 278.91.

Kitwave Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.45 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Kitwave Group’s previous dividend of $3.75. Kitwave Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,230.77%.

Kitwave Group Company Profile

Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. It operates in three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers.

