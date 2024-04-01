Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Price Target to C$167.00

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$85.00 to C$167.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of TSE HPS.A traded up C$1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$146.00. 86,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,913. Hammond Power Solutions has a 1-year low of C$34.82 and a 1-year high of C$148.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$110.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$84.19.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

