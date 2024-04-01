Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Price Target to C$167.00

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$85.00 to C$167.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of TSE HPS.A traded up C$1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$146.00. 86,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,913. Hammond Power Solutions has a 1-year low of C$34.82 and a 1-year high of C$148.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$110.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$84.19.
About Hammond Power Solutions
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hammond Power Solutions
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.