Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CANF opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CANF. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

