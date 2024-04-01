Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $14.86 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $19.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.78.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.40). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $976.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Calumet Specialty Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $268,711.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,540.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $119,698,000. Price Jennifer C. bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth $9,059,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $8,909,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $8,312,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 347,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

Featured Articles

