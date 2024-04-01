Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.96 and last traded at $21.96. Approximately 3,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 8,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.34.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 104.47%. The business had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CALT. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

