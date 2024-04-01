Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Short Interest Up 28.0% in March

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the February 29th total of 2,360,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 973,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Calix Trading Up 0.1 %

Calix stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.19. 130,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,343. Calix has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Calix had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Calix will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CALX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Calix from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Institutional Trading of Calix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Calix by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 102.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Calix by 13,787.5% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

