Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BLDR. B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $186.60.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE BLDR opened at $208.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $84.78 and a 52 week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. On average, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 13.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 52,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,682,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,876,000 after acquiring an additional 96,638 shares during the period. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,608,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

