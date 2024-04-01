Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Sells 3,601 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 98.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,687,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,602,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,416,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,186 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 62.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,122,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,569 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 70.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,725,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LBTYK. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

NASDAQ:LBTYK traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.26. 1,394,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Liberty Global Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($7.97). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,596.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $456,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,250. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

