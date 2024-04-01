Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,634,000 after acquiring an additional 45,704,805 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $384,439,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,266,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436,403 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,071,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,730,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,344 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFUV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,018. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average is $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

