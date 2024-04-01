Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 793 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $287.40. The stock had a trading volume of 558,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,259. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.75 and its 200-day moving average is $257.79. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $221.31 and a 52 week high of $288.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

