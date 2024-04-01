Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Purchases New Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,587,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 101,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.80. 924,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,713. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.33. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

