BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Raised to C$112.00 at National Bankshares

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$105.00 to C$112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on DOO. DA Davidson lowered their price target on BRP from C$126.00 to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on BRP from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday. Desjardins decreased their target price on BRP from C$117.00 to C$112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on BRP from C$109.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$190.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$104.77.
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.
