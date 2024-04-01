Brokerages Set Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target at $23.06

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.06.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XPOF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on XPOF
Insider Activity at Xponential Fitness
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Xponential Fitness by 50.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.
Xponential Fitness Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $16.54 on Monday. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $33.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25.
Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Xponential Fitness
Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xponential Fitness
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.