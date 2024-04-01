Brokerages Set Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target at $23.06

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.06.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XPOF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

In related news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $177,756.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,529.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, President Sarah Luna sold 5,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $54,043.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,122.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $177,756.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,529.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,632 shares of company stock valued at $356,848 over the last three months. 47.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Xponential Fitness by 50.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $16.54 on Monday. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $33.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

