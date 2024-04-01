Brokerages Set MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target at $96.46

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.46.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MasTec from $55.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MasTec from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on MasTec from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec
MasTec Stock Performance
MTZ opened at $93.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.29 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. MasTec has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $123.33.
MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasTec will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.
MasTec Company Profile
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.
