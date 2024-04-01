Brokerages Set JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) PT at $18.30

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JELD. Loop Capital assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of JELD opened at $21.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.33. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 1.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $1,071,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 760,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,087,585.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 294,558 shares in the company, valued at $9,060,604.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $1,071,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 760,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,087,585.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,698,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 22.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

