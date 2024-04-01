Brokerages Set Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Target Price at $49.67

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.30.

FUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $41.90 on Monday. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.19. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $371.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

