Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,810 shares of company stock valued at $26,107,692. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,346.62 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,277.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,069.89. The company has a market cap of $624.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

