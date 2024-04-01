Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,700 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the February 29th total of 221,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Bridgewater Bancshares

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 15,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $205,656.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,221,671.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 15,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $205,656.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,237,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,221,671.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Johnson sold 12,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $146,295.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,012.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 20,980 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 37,471 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $11.64 on Monday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $322.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 11.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BWB. TheStreet cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Hovde Group started coverage on Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

