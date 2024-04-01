Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,422 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 5.6% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 347,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,410,000 after buying an additional 18,551 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 14,002 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 51,336 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 520.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $69,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,656 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 166,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 86,967 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE GM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.45. 1,725,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,226,602. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,626 shares of company stock worth $2,229,036. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

