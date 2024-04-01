Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 1,715 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,988 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,120,000 after purchasing an additional 401,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,771,000 after purchasing an additional 62,792 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,088,000 after purchasing an additional 41,460 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.25. 566,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,587,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.88. Shell plc has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $68.74. The company has a market cap of $217.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

