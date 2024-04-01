Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 1.7% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 36,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 185,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %
KO stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.87. 1,605,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,983,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $262.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99.
Coca-Cola Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.23%.
Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola
In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
