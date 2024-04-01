Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $6.17 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.1% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.17. 726,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,855,625. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.44 and its 200-day moving average is $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $239.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

