Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $501,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VIG traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.96. The company had a trading volume of 286,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,018. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.50. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $183.52. The company has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

