Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,865 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 20,303 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 650.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,701,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,218 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 17.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,202,596 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $115,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,211 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039,166 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,291,000 after buying an additional 1,704,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after buying an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VOD. StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

VOD stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.81. 898,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,582,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $12.07.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

