Braze’s (BRZE) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BRZE. UBS Group upgraded shares of Braze from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.29.

Get Braze alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Braze

Braze Stock Down 12.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of BRZE opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.22. Braze has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

In other Braze news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $682,873.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,605,920.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $746,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,547,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $682,873.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,514 shares in the company, valued at $36,605,920.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,471 shares of company stock worth $4,196,153 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.