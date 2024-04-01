Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BRZE has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Braze from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Braze from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.29.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average of $51.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.21. Braze has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $61.53.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $682,873.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,514 shares in the company, valued at $36,605,920.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,471 shares of company stock worth $4,196,153 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Braze by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,746,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,315,000 after purchasing an additional 480,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Braze by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,769,000 after buying an additional 899,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Braze by 296.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,050,000 after buying an additional 1,947,831 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Braze by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,376,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,054,000 after purchasing an additional 263,250 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Braze by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,090,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,047,000 after acquiring an additional 805,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

