Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Short Interest Update

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the February 29th total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 687,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Braze Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.87. 1,506,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,392. Braze has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRZE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $567,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $746,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,547,674.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,471 shares of company stock worth $4,196,153 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braze by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,746,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,315,000 after buying an additional 480,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Braze by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,769,000 after buying an additional 899,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 296.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,831 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,376,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,054,000 after acquiring an additional 263,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Braze by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,090,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,047,000 after purchasing an additional 805,000 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Articles

