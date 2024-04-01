Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 850,300 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the February 29th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

BCLI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.65. 725,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $3.43.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 739.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 14.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.