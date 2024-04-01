Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Update

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the February 29th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.0 days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BORUF remained flat at $3.56 during trading hours on Monday. 18 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $6.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97.

Get Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

Receive News & Ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.