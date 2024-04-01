Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Update

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the February 29th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.0 days.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BORUF remained flat at $3.56 during trading hours on Monday. 18 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $6.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile
