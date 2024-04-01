Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Short Interest Down 5.9% in March

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,390,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the February 29th total of 8,920,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Borr Drilling from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BORR
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borr Drilling
Borr Drilling Price Performance
Shares of BORR traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,924,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,139. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $928.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.01 and a beta of 3.02. Borr Drilling has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $9.01.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.38%.
Borr Drilling Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%.
Borr Drilling Company Profile
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
