boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the February 29th total of 208,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

BHHOF remained flat at $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

