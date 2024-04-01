BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $99.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. BOK Financial traded as high as $92.75 and last traded at $90.73, with a volume of 6162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens increased their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 214.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 102.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 736.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.21.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $843.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

