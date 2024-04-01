Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the February 29th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $1,546,263.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,564.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boise Cascade

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,682,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 23.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 312.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 23,404 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 14.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 701,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,262,000 after purchasing an additional 87,411 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 33.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 287,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,644,000 after acquiring an additional 72,462 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of BCC stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $153.09. 262,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,052. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $59.90 and a 1-year high of $154.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.86 and its 200 day moving average is $119.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

