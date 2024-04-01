BNB (BNB) Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

BNB (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $577.51 or 0.00832064 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $86.36 billion and $2.01 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,535,793 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,535,900.89779758. The last known price of BNB is 594.34034145 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2127 active market(s) with $1,464,668,081.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.